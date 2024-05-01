A Swift Response 24 exercise participant glides down from a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster aircraft during a Joint Forcible Entry operation, part of Exercise Swift Response 2024, at Hagshult Wartime Air Base, Sweden, May 7, 2024. Swift Response 24 is a dynamic U.S. Army Europe & Africa led exercise focused on Allied airborne forces’ ability to quickly and effectively respond to crises as an interoperable, multi-national team. (photo by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Taylor Lakey-Tamacori)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2024 16:27
|Photo ID:
|8388434
|VIRIN:
|240506-A-WR077-1211
|Resolution:
|4480x6720
|Size:
|1.07 MB
|Location:
|HAGSHULT, F, SE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Swift Response 24 [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Taylor Lakey-Tamacori, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
