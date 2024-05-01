A Spanish Armed Forces soldier repacks his equipment after parachuting into a dropzone during a Joint Forcible Entry operation, part of Exercise Swift Response 2024, at Hagshult Wartime Air Base, Sweden, May 7, 2024. Swift Response 24 is a dynamic U.S. Army Europe & Africa led exercise focused on Allied airborne forces’ ability to quickly and effectively respond to crises as an interoperable, multi-national team. (photo by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Taylor Lakey-Tamacori)

