    Swift Response 24 [Image 1 of 3]

    Swift Response 24

    HAGSHULT, F, SWEDEN

    05.06.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Lakey-Tamacori 

    104th Public Affairs Detachment

    A Spanish Armed Forces soldier repacks his equipment after parachuting into a dropzone during a Joint Forcible Entry operation, part of Exercise Swift Response 2024, at Hagshult Wartime Air Base, Sweden, May 7, 2024. Swift Response 24 is a dynamic U.S. Army Europe & Africa led exercise focused on Allied airborne forces’ ability to quickly and effectively respond to crises as an interoperable, multi-national team. (photo by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Taylor Lakey-Tamacori)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2024
    Date Posted: 05.07.2024 16:27
    Photo ID: 8388433
    VIRIN: 240506-A-WR077-1186
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 1.97 MB
    Location: HAGSHULT, F, SE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Swift Response 24 [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Taylor Lakey-Tamacori, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

