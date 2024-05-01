Crowds of people enjoy the 2024 Gulf Coast Salute Air Show at Panama City Beach, Florida, May 5. This was the first time Tyndall Air Force Base hosted an air show since 2017 in cooperation with Panama City Beach at the Russell-Fields City Pier. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Taylor Altier)

Date Taken: 05.05.2024
Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US