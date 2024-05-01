Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 Gulf Coast Salute Air Show [Image 8 of 10]

    2024 Gulf Coast Salute Air Show

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Taylor Altier 

    325th Fighter Wing

    A crowd of seafarers gather along Florida’s “Emerald Coast” to watch the 2024 Gulf Coast Salute Air Show at Panama City Beach, May 5. The two-day event featured the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, F-22 Raptor demonstration team, F-35B Lightning II demonstration team, civilian aerial acts and more. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Taylor Altier)

    Date Taken: 05.05.2024
    Date Posted: 05.07.2024 16:28
    Photo ID: 8388428
    VIRIN: 240505-F-RU502-2312
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 16.54 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
    Thunderbirds
    ACC
    USAF
    Tyndall
    Gulf Coast Salute Air Show

