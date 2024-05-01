A crowd of seafarers gather along Florida’s “Emerald Coast” to watch the 2024 Gulf Coast Salute Air Show at Panama City Beach, May 5. The two-day event featured the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, F-22 Raptor demonstration team, F-35B Lightning II demonstration team, civilian aerial acts and more. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Taylor Altier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.05.2024 Date Posted: 05.07.2024 16:28 Photo ID: 8388428 VIRIN: 240505-F-RU502-2312 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 16.54 MB Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2024 Gulf Coast Salute Air Show [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Taylor Altier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.