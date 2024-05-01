In the early morning hours on April 28, the McAlester Army Ammunition Plant fire department received an assistance request for a man who was trapped on the roof of his pickup truck in a creek near his residence in Hartshorne, Oklahoma. (Submitted photo)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2024 15:13
|Photo ID:
|8388144
|VIRIN:
|240506-O-RY833-2007
|Resolution:
|576x585
|Size:
|81.9 KB
|Location:
|MCALESTER, OK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ‘Main focus was life safety’: Two MCAAP firefighters assist in swift water rescue [Image 2 of 2], by Catrina Goddard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
‘Main focus was life safety’: Two MCAAP firefighters assist in swift water rescue
McAlester Army Ammunition Plant
LEAVE A COMMENT