    ‘Main focus was life safety’: Two MCAAP firefighters assist in swift water rescue [Image 2 of 2]

    ‘Main focus was life safety’: Two MCAAP firefighters assist in swift water rescue

    MCALESTER, OK, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2024

    Photo by Catrina Goddard 

    McAlester Army Ammunition Plant

    In the early morning hours on April 28, the McAlester Army Ammunition Plant fire department received an assistance request for a man who was trapped on the roof of his pickup truck in a creek near his residence in Hartshorne, Oklahoma. (Submitted photo)

