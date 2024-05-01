Date Taken: 05.06.2024 Date Posted: 05.07.2024 15:13 Photo ID: 8388143 VIRIN: 240506-O-RY833-3249 Resolution: 624x415 Size: 97.17 KB Location: MCALESTER, OK, US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, ‘Main focus was life safety’: Two MCAAP firefighters assist in swift water rescue [Image 2 of 2], by Catrina Goddard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.