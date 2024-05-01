Pennsylvania's Shepherd One!

Chief Master Sgt. Andrew Williamson, Air National Guard Chaplain Corps Senior Enlisted Advisor of Religious Affairs, carries the Crook (a shepherd’s staff) to be passed on to Chaplain, Col. Jonathan Bell at the 171st Air Refueling Wing, May 5, 2024. The Crook is given to a chaplain much like a guidon is given to a commander to symbolize his responsibility to provide for the spiritual care needs of the Airmen, Soldiers, and Families of the Pennsylvania National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Bryan Hoover)

