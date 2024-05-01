Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pennsylvania's Shepherd One! [Image 18 of 21]

    Pennsylvania's Shepherd One!

    CORAOPOLIS, PA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Bryan Hoover 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    Chief Master Sgt. Andrew Williamson, Air National Guard Chaplain Corps Senior Enlisted Advisor of Religious Affairs, carries the Crook (a shepherd’s staff) to be passed on to Chaplain, Col. Jonathan Bell at the 171st Air Refueling Wing, May 5, 2024. The Crook is given to a chaplain much like a guidon is given to a commander to symbolize his responsibility to provide for the spiritual care needs of the Airmen, Soldiers, and Families of the Pennsylvania National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Bryan Hoover)

    Date Taken: 05.05.2024
    Date Posted: 05.07.2024 11:55
    Photo ID: 8387501
    VIRIN: 240505-Z-EY983-1067
    Resolution: 5819x4655
    Size: 20.21 MB
    Location: CORAOPOLIS, PA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Pennsylvania's Shepherd One! [Image 21 of 21], by MSgt Bryan Hoover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Chaplain Corps
    171 ARW

