    Pennsylvania's Shepherd One! [Image 17 of 21]

    Pennsylvania's Shepherd One!

    CORAOPOLIS, PA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Bryan Hoover 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    Chaplain, Lt. Col. Jonathan Bell kneels in a modified position of attention while his children and spouse pin on his new rank to his uniform during his promotion ceremony at the 171st Air Refueling Wing, May 5, 2024. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Bryan Hoover)

    Date Taken: 05.05.2024
    Date Posted: 05.07.2024 11:55
    VIRIN: 240505-Z-EY983-1057
    Location: CORAOPOLIS, PA, US
    This work, Pennsylvania's Shepherd One! [Image 21 of 21], by MSgt Bryan Hoover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Chaplain Corps
    171 ARW

