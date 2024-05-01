Salvors with the Unified Command continue wreckage removal from the M/V DALI, May 6, 2024. The Unified Command is continuing efforts to remove the M/V DALI, which is required to fully re-open the Fort McHenry Channel. (Key Bridge Response 2024 Unified Command photo by USACE public affairs specialist Elizabeth Lockyear)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2024 11:54
|Photo ID:
|8387474
|VIRIN:
|240506-A-CZ991-1001
|Resolution:
|6000x3980
|Size:
|10.51 MB
|Location:
|BALTIMORE, MD, US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Key Bridge Response [Image 2 of 2], by Elizabeth Lockyear, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
