    Key Bridge Response [Image 1 of 2]

    Key Bridge Response

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2024

    Photo by Elizabeth Lockyear 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District

    Salvors with the Unified Command continue wreckage removal from the M/V DALI, May 6, 2024. The Unified Command is continuing efforts to remove the M/V DALI, which is required to fully re-open the Fort McHenry Channel. (Key Bridge Response 2024 Unified Command photo by USACE public affairs specialist Elizabeth Lockyear)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Key Bridge Response [Image 2 of 2], by Elizabeth Lockyear, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USACE
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Francis Scott Key Bridge
    Key Bridge Response 2024
    M/V DALI

