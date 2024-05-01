Salvors with the Unified Command continue wreckage removal from the M/V DALI, May 6, 2024. The Unified Command is continuing efforts to remove the M/V DALI, which is required to fully re-open the Fort McHenry Channel. (Key Bridge Response 2024 Unified Command photo by USACE public affairs specialist Elizabeth Lockyear)

Date Taken: 05.06.2024
Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US