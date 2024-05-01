Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Stewart CBRN unit fields new equipment [Image 10 of 12]

    Fort Stewart CBRN unit fields new equipment

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2024

    Photo by Joseph Cooper 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    The 756th EOD team here on Fort Stewart, Ga had the opportunity to field new MOPP gear on May 6th. 2024. The training exercise provided soldiers with hands on experience with guidance from experts in the field. (US Army Photo by Joseph Cooper)

    Date Taken: 05.06.2024
    Date Posted: 05.07.2024 11:39
    VIRIN: 240506-A-TI396-5420
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US
    Fort Stewart
    CBRN
    IMCOM
    EOD

