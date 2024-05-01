The 756th EOD team here on Fort Stewart, Ga had the opportunity to field new MOPP gear on May 6th. 2024. The training exercise provided soldiers with hands on experience with guidance from experts in the field. (US Army Photo by Joseph Cooper)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.06.2024 Date Posted: 05.07.2024 11:39 Photo ID: 8387436 VIRIN: 240506-A-TI396-5420 Resolution: 5504x8256 Size: 37.69 MB Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Stewart CBRN unit fields new equipment [Image 12 of 12], by Joseph Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.