The 756th EOD team here on Fort Stewart, Ga had the opportunity to field new MOPP gear on May 6th. 2024. The training exercise provided soldiers with hands on experience with guidance from experts in the field. (US Army Photo by Joseph Cooper)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2024 11:39
|Photo ID:
|8387438
|VIRIN:
|240506-A-TI396-5732
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|37.36 MB
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Stewart CBRN unit fields new equipment [Image 12 of 12], by Joseph Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
