Regulatory Specialist assesses wetlands

Leslie Clift, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Galveston District (SWG), regulatory specialist, performs soil analysis during an inspection of an Unauthorized Action by a contractor in jurisdictional wetlands, March 24, 2024. The USACE Regulatory Program is committed to protecting the Nation's aquatic resources and navigation capacity, while allowing reasonable development through fair and balanced decisions. U.S. Army photo by Luke Waack.
