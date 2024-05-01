Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Regulatory Specialist assesses wetlands [Image 1 of 2]

    Regulatory Specialist assesses wetlands

    LEAGUE CITY, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2024

    Photo by Luke Waack 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Galveston District

    Leslie Clift, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Galveston District (SWG), regulatory specialist, performs soil analysis during an inspection of an Unauthorized Action by a contractor in jurisdictional wetlands, March 24, 2024. The USACE Regulatory Program is committed to protecting the Nation's aquatic resources and navigation capacity, while allowing reasonable development through fair and balanced decisions. U.S. Army photo by Luke Waack.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2024
    Date Posted: 05.07.2024 10:20
    Photo ID: 8387294
    VIRIN: 240312-A-XJ740-1005
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 6.68 MB
    Location: LEAGUE CITY, TX, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Regulatory Specialist assesses wetlands [Image 2 of 2], by Luke Waack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Regulatory Specialist assesses wetlands
    Regulatory Specialist assesses wetlands

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Galveston District
    Regulatory
    Coastal Texas
    wetlands assessment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT