Leslie Clift, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Galveston District (SWG), regulatory specialist, notes an excavated area as she inspects an Unauthorized Action by a contractor in jurisdictional wetlands, March 24, 2024. U.S. Army photo by Luke Waack.
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2024 10:20
|Photo ID:
|8387295
|VIRIN:
|240312-A-XJ740-1045
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|6.68 MB
|Location:
|LEAGUE CITY, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Regulatory Specialist assesses wetlands [Image 2 of 2], by Luke Waack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
