Leslie Clift, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Galveston District (SWG), regulatory specialist, notes an excavated area as she inspects an Unauthorized Action by a contractor in jurisdictional wetlands, March 24, 2024. U.S. Army photo by Luke Waack.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.12.2024 Date Posted: 05.07.2024 10:20 Photo ID: 8387295 VIRIN: 240312-A-XJ740-1045 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 6.68 MB Location: LEAGUE CITY, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Regulatory Specialist assesses wetlands [Image 2 of 2], by Luke Waack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.