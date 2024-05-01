Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Baden-Württemberg (F222) departs Naval Station Rota, Spain [Image 5 of 6]

    Baden-Württemberg (F222) departs Naval Station Rota, Spain

    SPAIN

    05.07.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Conner Blake  

    AFN Rota

    ROTA, Spain (May 7, 2024) The German Navy Baden-Württemberg-class frigate, Baden-Württemberg (F222), departs Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain during a joint-service fly over May 7, 2024. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Conner D. Blake)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2024
    Date Posted: 05.07.2024 07:29
    Photo ID: 8387017
    VIRIN: 240507-N-TC338-2005
    Resolution: 6371x4247
    Size: 3.15 MB
    Location: ES
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Baden-Württemberg (F222) departs Naval Station Rota, Spain [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Conner Blake, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Baden-Württemberg (F222) departs Naval Station Rota, Spain
    Baden-Württemberg (F222) departs Naval Station Rota, Spain
    Baden-Württemberg (F222) departs Naval Station Rota, Spain
    Baden-Württemberg (F222) departs Naval Station Rota, Spain
    Baden-Württemberg (F222) departs Naval Station Rota, Spain
    Baden-Württemberg (F222) departs Naval Station Rota, Spain

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN Rota
    NAVSTA Rota

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT