ROTA, Spain (May 7, 2024) The German Navy Baden-Württemberg-class frigate, Baden-Württemberg (F222), departs Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain during a joint-service fly over May 7, 2024. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Conner D. Blake)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.07.2024 Date Posted: 05.07.2024 07:29 Photo ID: 8387018 VIRIN: 240507-N-TC338-2006 Resolution: 6605x4403 Size: 5.3 MB Location: ES Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Baden-Württemberg (F222) departs Naval Station Rota, Spain [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Conner Blake, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.