Salvors with the Unified Command use a crane as they continue to remove wreckage from the M/V DALI, May 4, 2024. Debris and wreckage removal is on-going in support of a top priority to safely and efficiently open the Fort McHenry Channel.
(Key Bridge Response 2024 Unified Command photo by U.S. Army Corps of Engineers public affairs specialist Elizabeth Lockyear)
This work, Key Bridge Response [Image 3 of 3], by Elizabeth Lockyear, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
