Salvors with the Unified Command use a crane as they continue to remove wreckage from the M/V DALI, May 4, 2024. Debris and wreckage removal is on-going in support of a top priority to safely and efficiently open the Fort McHenry Channel.



(Key Bridge Response 2024 Unified Command photo by U.S. Army Corps of Engineers public affairs specialist Elizabeth Lockyear)

