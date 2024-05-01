Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Key Bridge Response [Image 1 of 3]

    Key Bridge Response

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2024

    Photo by Elizabeth Lockyear 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District

    Cranes at the Port of Baltimore wait to unload cargo, May 4, 2024. The Key Bridge Response 2024 Unified Command priorities are to ensure the safety of the public and first responders, account for missing persons, safely restore transportation infrastructure and commerce, protect the environment, and support the investigation of the incident.

    (Key Bridge Response 2024 Unified Command photo by U.S. Army Corps of Engineers public affairs specialist Elizabeth Lockyear)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2024
    Date Posted: 05.07.2024 07:12
    Photo ID: 8386977
    VIRIN: 240504-A-CZ991-1005
    Resolution: 6000x4800
    Size: 13.03 MB
    Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Key Bridge Response [Image 3 of 3], by Elizabeth Lockyear, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Key Bridge Response
    Key Bridge Response
    Key Bridge Response

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    cranes
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Port of Baltimore
    Key Bridge Response 2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT