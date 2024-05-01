Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MRF-D 24.3: U.S. Navy entomologist collects bacteria samples in PNG [Image 5 of 6]

    MRF-D 24.3: U.S. Navy entomologist collects bacteria samples in PNG

    PORT MORESBY, PAPUA NEW GUINEA

    05.06.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Migel Reynosa 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Navy Lt. Jacob Underwood, a medical entomologist with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24, uses a Coriolis Micro-Microbial Air Sampler to collect a sample reading during a humanitarian assistance and disaster relief exercise at Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, May 6, 2024. The Coriolis Micro-Microbial Air Sampler was used to test for the air born bacteria Burkholderia pseudomallei, which can cause Melioidosis, for a study done in partnership with the Menzies School of Public Health. The HADR exercise is conducted in coordination with the Papua New Guinea Defence force and U.S. Embassy in Port Moresby, with a focus on projecting select role II medical, logistics, and Marine Air-Ground Task Force command and control capabilities off-continent, to validate HADR training and readiness. Underwood is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Migel A. Reynosa)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2024
    Date Posted: 05.07.2024 04:36
    Photo ID: 8386955
    VIRIN: 240506-M-PI941-4145
    Resolution: 3996x5994
    Size: 15.68 MB
    Location: PORT MORESBY, PG
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MRF-D 24.3: U.S. Navy entomologist collects bacteria samples in PNG [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Migel Reynosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MRF-D 24.3: U.S. Navy entomologist collects bacteria samples in PNG
    MRF-D 24.3: U.S. Navy entomologist collects bacteria samples in PNG
    MRF-D 24.3: U.S. Navy entomologist collects bacteria samples in PNG
    MRF-D 24.3: U.S. Navy entomologist collects bacteria samples in PNG
    MRF-D 24.3: U.S. Navy entomologist collects bacteria samples in PNG
    MRF-D 24.3: U.S. Navy entomologist collects bacteria samples in PNG

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    HADR
    Navy
    MRF-D
    PNG
    USMCNEWS
    Coriolis

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT