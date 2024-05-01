MRF-D 24.3: U.S. Navy entomologist collects bacteria samples in PNG

U.S. Navy Lt. Jacob Underwood, a medical entomologist with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, inserts a vortex cone into a Coriolis Micro-Microbial Air Sampler during a humanitarian assistance and disaster relief exercise at Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, May 6, 2024. The Coriolis Micro-Microbial Air Sampler was used to test for the air born bacteria Burkholderia pseudomallei, which can cause Melioidosis, for a study done in partnership with the Menzies School of Public Health. The HADR exercise is conducted in coordination with the Papua New Guinea Defence force and U.S. Embassy in Port Moresby, with a focus on projecting select role II medical, logistics, and Marine Air-Ground Task Force command and control capabilities off-continent, to validate HADR training and readiness. Underwood is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Migel A. Reynosa)

