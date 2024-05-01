Balikatan 24: Calupisan Elementary School Bundle of Joy

Philippine and U.S. service members with the Combined Joint Civil-Military Operations Task Force pose for a photograph with Rizal residents and Calupisan Elementary School faculty, staff, and students at a ‘Bundle of Joy’ event at Calupisan Elementary School in support of Exercise Balikatan 24 in Rizal, Palawan, Philippines, May 3, 2024. The ‘Bundle of Joy’ delivery consisted of solar panels, televisions, DVD players, and school supplies to improve the learning environment for students, staff, and Calupisan Elementary School faculty. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Trent A. Henry)

