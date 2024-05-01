Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Balikatan 24: Calupisan Elementary School Bundle of Joy [Image 3 of 8]

    Balikatan 24: Calupisan Elementary School Bundle of Joy

    RIZAL, PALAWAN, PHILIPPINES

    05.03.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Trent A. Henry 

    Exercise Balikatan       

    Neljoy T. Bohol, the school head of Calupisan Elementary School, speaks during a ‘Bundles of Joy’ event held in support of Exercise Balikatan 24 at Calupisan Elementary School in Rizal, Palawan, Philippines, May 3, 2024. The ‘Bundle of Joy’ delivery consisted of solar panels, televisions, DVD players, and school supplies to improve the learning environment for students, staff, and Calupisan Elementary School faculty. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Trent A. Henry)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2024
    Date Posted: 05.06.2024 23:39
    Photo ID: 8386432
    VIRIN: 240503-M-FP389-1288
    Resolution: 5967x3978
    Size: 14.2 MB
    Location: RIZAL, PALAWAN, PH
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Balikatan 24: Calupisan Elementary School Bundle of Joy [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Trent A. Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Balikatan 24: Calupisan Elementary School Bundle of Joy
    Balikatan 24: Calupisan Elementary School Bundle of Joy
    Balikatan 24: Calupisan Elementary School Bundle of Joy
    Balikatan 24: Calupisan Elementary School Bundle of Joy
    Balikatan 24: Calupisan Elementary School Bundle of Joy
    Balikatan 24: Calupisan Elementary School Bundle of Joy
    Balikatan 24: Calupisan Elementary School Bundle of Joy
    Balikatan 24: Calupisan Elementary School Bundle of Joy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Philippines
    US Marines
    AFP
    Balikatan
    Balikatan 24
    BK 24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT