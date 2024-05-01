Balikatan 24: Calupisan Elementary School Bundle of Joy

Neljoy T. Bohol, the school head of Calupisan Elementary School, speaks during a ‘Bundles of Joy’ event held in support of Exercise Balikatan 24 at Calupisan Elementary School in Rizal, Palawan, Philippines, May 3, 2024. The ‘Bundle of Joy’ delivery consisted of solar panels, televisions, DVD players, and school supplies to improve the learning environment for students, staff, and Calupisan Elementary School faculty. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Trent A. Henry)

