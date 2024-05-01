Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pearl Harbor Guam Detachment SurgeMain Team Visits USS Frank Cable [Image 2 of 4]

    Pearl Harbor Guam Detachment SurgeMain Team Visits USS Frank Cable

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    05.01.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Nikita Custer   

    USS Frank Cable (AS 40)

    APRA HARBOR, Guam (May 1, 2024) – Cmdr. Michael Rodriguez, right, executive officer of the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), speaks with Sailors assigned to the Pearl Harbor Guam Detachment SurgeMain team during a tour of Frank Cable, May 1, 2024. Frank Cable, forward-deployed to the island of Guam, repairs, rearms, and re-provisions submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Wendy Arauz)

    Date Taken: 05.01.2024
    TAGS

    Tour
    USS Frank Cable
    SurgMain
    Pearl Harbor Guam Detachment SurgeMain team

