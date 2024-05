A U.S. Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew disconnects a fuel hose near the flight deck of USCGC Alex Haley (WMEC 39) while underway in the Bering Sea, April 8, 2024. The Alex Haley crew members refueled the helicopter in flight to extend the range of the helicopter. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class John Hightower)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.07.2024 Date Posted: 05.06.2024 19:08 Photo ID: 8386096 VIRIN: 240408-G-GM914-5742 Resolution: 5582x3726 Size: 2.18 MB Location: AK, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN