U.S. Coast Guard Ens. Emma Pratt waits for the arrival of a Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak helicopter on the flight deck of USCGC Alex Haley (WMEC 39) while underway in the Bering Sea, April 8, 2024. Once the MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew arrived at the Alex Haley, Pratt coordinated flight operations as a landing signal officer in training. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class John Hightower)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.07.2024 Date Posted: 05.06.2024 19:08 Photo ID: 8386074 VIRIN: 240408-G-GM914-6084 Resolution: 3495x2333 Size: 1022 KB Location: AK, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN