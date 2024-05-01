Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Fresh Water Wash Down [Image 1 of 2]

    USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Fresh Water Wash Down

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    04.26.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alfredo Marron 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    240427-N-MQ781-1171 (April 27, 2021) MEDITERRANEAN SEA— Sailors carry a firehose during Fresh Water Wash Down (FWW) aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), April 27, 2024. Roosevelt is on a scheduled patrol in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend the United States, Allied and partnered interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alfredo Marron)

    Date Taken: 04.26.2024
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Fresh Water Wash Down [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Alfredo Marron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #DDG 80
    #Restore Readiness

