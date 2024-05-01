240427-N-MQ781-1170 (April 27, 2021) MEDITERRANEAN SEA— Machinist’s Mate 1st Class David Lanum discharges firehose during Fresh Water Wash Down (FWW) aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), April 27, 2024. Roosevelt is on a scheduled patrol in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend the United States, Allied and partnered interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alfredo Marron)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.26.2024 Date Posted: 05.06.2024 18:42 Photo ID: 8386060 VIRIN: 240427-N-MQ781-8727 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 2.51 MB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Fresh Water Wash Down [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Alfredo Marron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.