    1st TSC hosts Backbone Summit [Image 2 of 2]

    1st TSC hosts Backbone Summit

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    04.30.2024

    1st Theater Sustainment Command

    Command Sgt. Maj. Albert E. Richardson Jr., senior enlisted advisor, 1st Theater Sustainment Command, hosts a Backbone Summit for 1st TSC NCOs in April at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. They conducted physical readiness training, leadership development, and had leadership discussions on roles and responsibilities. This provided an opportunity for senior leaders across the Joint Logistics Enterprise to collaborate on leadership experiences, the importance of engaged leadership, and to gain a shared understanding of the integrated units within the 1st TSC.

    Date Taken: 04.30.2024
    Date Posted: 05.06.2024 14:18
    VIRIN: 240430-A-KJ673-6662
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
    1st TSC Backbone Summit
    1st TSC hosts Backbone Summit

    364th ESC
    Camp Arifjan Kuwait
    34th DSB
    Backbone Summit

