1st TSC Backbone Summit

Command Sgt. Maj. Albert E. Richardson Jr., senior enlisted advisor, 1st Theater Sustainment Command, hosts a Backbone Summit for 1st TSC NCOs in April at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. They conducted physical readiness training, leadership development, and had leadership discussions on roles and responsibilities. This provided an opportunity for senior leaders across the Joint Logistics Enterprise to collaborate on leadership experiences, the importance of engaged leadership, and to gain a shared understanding of the integrated units within the 1st TSC.

