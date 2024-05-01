Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Blessing of the Hands Ceremony, Walter Reed Hospital [Image 2 of 6]

    Blessing of the Hands Ceremony, Walter Reed Hospital

    BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jesse Sharpe 

    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Bethesda

    Colonel Jodelle Schroeder speaks at the Blessing of the Hands ceremony aboard NSA Bethesda at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. At the ceremony, nurses and doctors may have their hands blessed by military chaplains to signify the help they give to patients. Navy Photo by MC1(AW) Jesse R. Sharpe.

    Date Taken: 05.06.2024
    Date Posted: 05.06.2024 14:12
    Photo ID: 8385316
    VIRIN: 240506-N-BB552-1002
    Resolution: 1316x876
    Size: 97.86 KB
    Location: BETHESDA, MD, US
    This work, Blessing of the Hands Ceremony, Walter Reed Hospital [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Jesse Sharpe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    navy medicine army walter reed bethesda dod blessing hands

