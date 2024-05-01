Blessing of the Hands Ceremony, Walter Reed Hospital

Colonel Wendy Woodall gives the opening remarks at the Blessing of the Hands ceremony aboard NSA Bethesda at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. At the ceremony, nurses and doctors may have their hands blessed by military chaplains to signify the help they give to patients. Navy Photo by MC1(AW) Jesse R. Sharpe.

