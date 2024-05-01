SecAF advocates Data-Driven Modernization and Combat Autonomy during TPS visit

Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall speaks with United States Air Force Test Pilot School students and leadership about data driven modernization initiatives at Edwards Air Force Base, California, May 2, 2024. Kendall met with Airmen and leaders across Edwards to discuss the value of developmental test for combat autonomy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tabatha Arellano)

