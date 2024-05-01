Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Balikatan 24: Call for Fire Rehearsal with 81s [Image 1 of 4]

    Balikatan 24: Call for Fire Rehearsal with 81s

    OYSTER BAY, PHILIPPINES

    04.29.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to Weapons Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, adjust an M252 81mm mortar system during a call for fire training at Oyster Bay, Philippines, April 29, 2024. Balikatan is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)

