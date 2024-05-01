Balikatan 24: Call for Fire Rehearsal with 81s

U.S. Marines assigned to Weapons Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, adjust an M252 81mm mortar system during a call for fire training at Oyster Bay, Philippines, April 29, 2024. Balikatan is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)

