    Fort Leonard Wood leaders focus on heat injury prevention at forum [Image 2 of 2]

    Fort Leonard Wood leaders focus on heat injury prevention at forum

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2024

    Photo by Melissa Buckley 

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    As part of the heat forum April 30 at Lincoln Hall Auditorium, Soldiers demonstrate a heat causality event on the Maneuver Support Center of Excellence Plaza. In the demonstration, Pfc. Henry Basilio Gomez, from Company C, 554th Engineer Battalion, has collapsed, and two cadre members are responding. Staff Sgt. Crystal Williams, senior medic for 554th En. Bn., calls for help while Sgt. Kaleb Schwartz, from Company D, 554th En. Bn., begins assessing Basilio Gomez for a possible heat stroke. The Soldiers will then remove Basilio Gomez’s outer clothing and apply ice sheets in anticipation of medical evacuation.

    Date Taken: 04.30.2024
    Date Posted: 05.06.2024 11:02
    Photo ID: 8384929
    VIRIN: 240430-A-FH875-1005
    Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, US
    This work, Fort Leonard Wood leaders focus on heat injury prevention at forum [Image 2 of 2], by Melissa Buckley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Leonard Wood leaders focus on heat injury prevention at forum

    Fort Leonard Wood

