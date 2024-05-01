Engineers converge on Fort Leonard Wood for regimental week

U.S. Army Chief of Engineers and Commanding General of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Lt. Gen. Scott Spellmon (left), and Senior Enlisted Advisor, Command Sgt. Maj. Douglas Galick, address Soldiers gathered April 25 in Lincoln Hall Auditorium while they continue working on debris and wreckage removal of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore.

Date Taken: 04.25.2024 Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, US