    Engineers converge on Fort Leonard Wood for regimental week [Image 1 of 2]

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2024

    Photo by Melissa Buckley 

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Chief of Engineers and Commanding General of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Lt. Gen. Scott Spellmon (left), and Senior Enlisted Advisor, Command Sgt. Maj. Douglas Galick, address Soldiers gathered April 25 in Lincoln Hall Auditorium while they continue working on debris and wreckage removal of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore.

    Date Taken: 04.25.2024
    Date Posted: 05.06.2024 11:02
    Photo ID: 8384928
    VIRIN: 240425-A-FH875-8884
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Engineers converge on Fort Leonard Wood for regimental week [Image 2 of 2], by Melissa Buckley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Leonard Wood leaders focus on heat injury prevention at forum

    TAGS

    Fort Leonard Wood

