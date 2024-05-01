U.S. Army Chief of Engineers and Commanding General of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Lt. Gen. Scott Spellmon (left), and Senior Enlisted Advisor, Command Sgt. Maj. Douglas Galick, address Soldiers gathered April 25 in Lincoln Hall Auditorium while they continue working on debris and wreckage removal of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore.
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2024 11:02
|Photo ID:
|8384928
|VIRIN:
|240425-A-FH875-8884
|Resolution:
|640x427
|Size:
|64.36 KB
|Location:
|FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Engineers converge on Fort Leonard Wood for regimental week [Image 2 of 2], by Melissa Buckley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Engineers converge on Fort Leonard Wood for regimental week
