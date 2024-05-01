BORNHOLM, Denmark (May 5, 2024) - U.S Navy Sailors assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 11 and Naval Cargo Handling Battalion 1, U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 3rd Airlift Squadron, Danish Home Guard volunteers and a Royal Danish Air Force firefighting team pose for a photo in front of a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III cargo airplane at the Bornholm Airport in Bornholm, Denmark, May 5, 2024. U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. 6th Fleet conducts the full spectrum of joint and Naval operations, often in concert with Allied and interagency partners, in order to advance U.S. national interests, security and stability in Europe and Africa (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James S. Hong)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.05.2024 Date Posted: 05.06.2024 09:31 Photo ID: 8384785 VIRIN: 240505-N-VF045-1184 Resolution: 5019x3346 Size: 2.89 MB Location: BORNHOLM, DK Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Naval Forces Europe rehearse deployment of containerized launching system in Denmark [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 James Hong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.