BORNHOLM, Denmark (May 5, 2024) - U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joshua Mitchell, left, assigned to the 3rd Airlift Squadron, directs U.S. Navy Equipment Operator 2nd Class Tevin Bowie, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11, as he drives a MK31 Medium Tactical Vehicle Replacement (MTVR) off of a C-17 Globemaster III cargo airplane at the Bornholm Airport in Bornholm, Denmark, May 5, 2024. U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. 6th Fleet conducts the full spectrum of joint and Naval operations, often in concert with Allied and interagency partners, in order to advance U.S. national interests, security and stability in Europe and Africa (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James S. Hong)

Date Taken: 05.05.2024
U.S. Naval Forces Europe rehearse deployment of containerized launching system in Denmark [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 James Hong