US performs mass casualty evacuation rehearsal in African Lion 2024

U.S. Marine Sgt. Jonah Glasson, a joint terminal air controller with the 3rd Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, gives feedback on performance of the unit during an after-action review following a mass casualty medical evacuation rehearsal in Ben Ghilouf, Tunisia, on May 5, 2024. African Lion 2024 marks the 20th anniversary of U.S. Africa Command’s premiere joint exercise led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), running from April 19 to May 31 across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia, with over 8,100 participants from 27 nations and NATO contingents.

(U.S. Army photo by Pfc. William D. Kennedy III)

