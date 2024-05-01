Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US performs mass casualty evacuation rehearsal in African Lion 2024 [Image 1 of 7]

    US performs mass casualty evacuation rehearsal in African Lion 2024

    BEN GHILOUF, TUNISIA

    05.05.2024

    Photo by Pfc. William Kennedy 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Marine Sgt. Jonah Glasson, a joint terminal air controller with the 3rd Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, reports casualties during a mass casualty medical evacuation rehearsal in Ben Ghilouf, Tunisia on May 5, 2024. African Lion 2024 marks the 20th anniversary of U.S. Africa Command’s premiere joint exercise led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), running from April 19 to May 31 across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia, with over 8,100 participants from 27 nations and NATO contingents.
    (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. William D. Kennedy III)

    This work, US performs mass casualty evacuation rehearsal in African Lion 2024 [Image 7 of 7], by PFC William Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    3rd ANGLICO
    AfricanLion
    StrongerTogether
    Tunisian Armed Forces
    Joint-Service Exercise
    SETAF-AF

