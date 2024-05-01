475th EABS keeps Camp Simba connected

U.S. Air Force radio technicians assigned to the 475th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron pose for a photo at Camp Simba, Kenya, May 2, 2024. The 475th EABS communications Airmen help provide network access and enable various forms of communication to ensure Camp Simba can carry out day to day operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Gibson)
