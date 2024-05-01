Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    475th EABS keeps Camp Simba connected [Image 6 of 6]

    475th EABS keeps Camp Simba connected

    DJIBOUTI

    02.05.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Olivia Gibson 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force radio technicians assigned to the 475th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron pose for a photo at Camp Simba, Kenya, May 2, 2024. The 475th EABS communications Airmen help provide network access and enable various forms of communication to ensure Camp Simba can carry out day to day operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Gibson)

