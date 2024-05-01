U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kelsey Towle, 475th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron radio technician, installs a Radio Frequency Kit at Camp Simba, Kenya, May 2, 2024. The RFK transmits critical weather forecasting data used to inform members, minimizing disruption to the mission at Camp Simba. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Gibson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.05.2024 Date Posted: 05.06.2024 06:34 Photo ID: 8384420 VIRIN: 240502-F-TK834-8812 Resolution: 5524x3946 Size: 1.11 MB Location: DJ Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 475th EABS keeps Camp Simba connected [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Olivia Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.