435th AGOW volunteers receive warm welcome

Father Sorin Dobre and his wife Roxana Dobre welcome volunteers from the "serve before self’ project. The team did repairs to a community center with a medical clinic that is utilized by public. Brasov, Romania. May 03, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Captain Jacob Murray)

