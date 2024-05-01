Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    435th AGOW volunteers receive warm welcome [Image 2 of 2]

    435th AGOW volunteers receive warm welcome

    BRASOV, ROMANIA

    05.03.2024

    Photo by Capt. Jacob Murray 

    86th Airlift Wing

    Father Sorin Dobre and his wife Roxana Dobre welcome volunteers from the "serve before self’ project. The team did repairs to a community center with a medical clinic that is utilized by public. Brasov, Romania. May 03, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Captain Jacob Murray)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2024
    Date Posted: 05.06.2024 05:18
    Photo ID: 8384371
    VIRIN: 240503-F-IQ236-1002
    Resolution: 854x920
    Size: 250.93 KB
    Location: BRASOV, RO
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 435th AGOW volunteers receive warm welcome [Image 2 of 2], by Capt. Jacob Murray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    435th AGOW team volunteering in Brasov, Romania
    435th AGOW volunteers receive warm welcome

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    435th Wing Airmen take part in transformative experience

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Volunteer
    Partnership

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT