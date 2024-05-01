Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    435th AGOW team volunteering in Brasov, Romania [Image 1 of 2]

    435th AGOW team volunteering in Brasov, Romania

    BRASOV, ROMANIA

    05.03.2024

    Photo by Capt. Jacob Murray 

    86th Airlift Wing

    A member of the 435th Air Ground Operations Wing scrapes paint off a wall, as part of a volunteer team renovating a community center near Brasov, Romania. May 03, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Captain Jacob Murray)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2024
    Date Posted: 05.06.2024
    Photo ID: 8384352
    VIRIN: 240503-F-IQ236-1001
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 1.32 MB
    Location: BRASOV, RO
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Volunteer
    Partnerships

