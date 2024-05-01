A member of the 435th Air Ground Operations Wing scrapes paint off a wall, as part of a volunteer team renovating a community center near Brasov, Romania. May 03, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Captain Jacob Murray)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2024 05:18
|Photo ID:
|8384352
|VIRIN:
|240503-F-IQ236-1001
|Resolution:
|3024x4032
|Size:
|1.32 MB
|Location:
|BRASOV, RO
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 435th AGOW team volunteering in Brasov, Romania [Image 2 of 2], by Capt. Jacob Murray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
435th Wing Airmen take part in transformative experience
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT