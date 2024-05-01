Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MARFORK Promotion Ceremony [Image 6 of 9]

    MARFORK Promotion Ceremony

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    05.06.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Dean Gurule 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Korea

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Jason Santiagobirriel, a logistics embark specialist with U.S. Marine Corps Forces Korea, poses for a photo during a promotion ceremony at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, Republic of Korea, May 6th, 2024. MARFORK is the U.S. Marine Corps Service component for United States Forces Korea and United Nations Command. MARFORK commands all U.S. Marine Forces assigned to USFK and UNC; as well as advises on the Marine Corps capabilities, support and proper employment of Marine Forces. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Dean Gurule)

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    Promotion
    Staff NCO
    MARFORK

