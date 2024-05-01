U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Jason Santiagobirriel, a logistics embark specialist with U.S. Marine Corps Forces Korea, poses for a photo during a promotion ceremony at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, Republic of Korea, May 6th, 2024. MARFORK is the U.S. Marine Corps Service component for United States Forces Korea and United Nations Command. MARFORK commands all U.S. Marine Forces assigned to USFK and UNC; as well as advises on the Marine Corps capabilities, support and proper employment of Marine Forces. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Dean Gurule)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.06.2024 Date Posted: 05.06.2024 03:38 Photo ID: 8384247 VIRIN: 240506-M-HA226-1028 Resolution: 3802x6579 Size: 11.18 MB Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MARFORK Promotion Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Dean Gurule, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.