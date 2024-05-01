MARFORK Promotion Ceremony

U.S. Marines with U.S. Marine Corps Forces Korea, stand in formation during a promotion ceremony at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, Republic of Korea, May 6th, 2024. MARFORK is the U.S. Marine Corps Service component for United States Forces Korea and United Nations Command. MARFORK commands all U.S. Marine Forces assigned to USFK and UNC; as well as advises on the Marine Corps capabilities, support and proper employment of Marine Forces. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Dean Gurule)

