Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    7th Fleet Maritime Sync Conference [Image 2 of 4]

    7th Fleet Maritime Sync Conference

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    04.30.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Breeden    

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    240430-N-PH222-1011 YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 30, 2024) –

    Vice Adm. Fred Kacher, commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, delivers remarks to Foreign Area Officers during the 7th Fleet Maritime Sync Conference held onboard Fleet Activities, Yokosuka, April 30. U.S. 7th Fleet is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan M. Breeden)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2024
    Date Posted: 05.05.2024 19:11
    Photo ID: 8383447
    VIRIN: 240430-N-PH222-1011
    Resolution: 5860x4186
    Size: 1 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 7th Fleet Maritime Sync Conference [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Ryan Breeden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    7th Fleet Maritime Sync Conference
    7th Fleet Maritime Sync Conference
    7th Fleet Maritime Sync Conference
    7th Fleet Maritime Sync Conference

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    US
    NAVY
    7th

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT