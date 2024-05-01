240430-N-PH222-1044 YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 30, 2024) –
Conference attendees pose for a group photo during the U.S. 7th Fleet Maritime Sync Conference held onboard Fleet Activities, Yokosuka, April 30. U.S. 7th Fleet is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan M. Breeden)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2024 19:11
|Photo ID:
|8383449
|VIRIN:
|240430-N-PH222-1044
|Resolution:
|5497x3092
|Size:
|4.02 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 7th Fleet Maritime Sync Conference [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Ryan Breeden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT