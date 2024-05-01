240430-N-PH222-1044 YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 30, 2024) –



Conference attendees pose for a group photo during the U.S. 7th Fleet Maritime Sync Conference held onboard Fleet Activities, Yokosuka, April 30. U.S. 7th Fleet is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan M. Breeden)

