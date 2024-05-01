Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nevada's NCO of the Year ready for Region VII Best Warrior competition [Image 2 of 2]

    Nevada's NCO of the Year ready for Region VII Best Warrior competition

    CARSON CITY, NV, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Erick Studenicka 

    Nevada Joint Force Headquarters Public Affairs

    Sgt. Tobin Mayotte of the 150th Maintenance Company in Carson City is set to represent the Silver State at the Region VII Best Warrior contest this week in California.

    Date Taken: 05.05.2024
    Date Posted: 05.05.2024 16:30
    Photo ID: 8383288
    VIRIN: 240504-Z-KL044-1235
    Resolution: 2553x3539
    Size: 1.65 MB
    Location: CARSON CITY, NV, US
    Hometown: CARSON CITY, NV, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nevada's NCO of the Year ready for Region VII Best Warrior competition [Image 2 of 2], by SFC Erick Studenicka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Best Warrior
    Nevada Army Guard

