    Nevada's Soldier of the Year ready for regional Best Warrior contest [Image 1 of 2]

    Nevada's Soldier of the Year ready for regional Best Warrior contest

    LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Nevada Joint Force Headquarters Public Affairs

    Spc. Chris Tiznado of the 240th Engineer Co. is set for the Region VII Best Warrior contest in California this week.

    (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Adrianne Lopez.)(Photo uses tonal adjustements and cropped to enhance subject.)

    Date Taken: 05.04.2024
    Date Posted: 05.05.2024 16:30
    Location: LAS VEGAS, NV, US
    Hometown: LAS VEGAS, NV, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nevada's Soldier of the Year ready for regional Best Warrior contest [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

